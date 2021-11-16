हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Muriki Pulakita Hasvi

13-year-old Hyderabad girl Muriki Pulakita Hasvi scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Image courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi, recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. 

Expressing her happiness and sharing her experience to scale mount Kilimanjaro, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi told ANI, "It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions so I." 

Hasvi explained that the preparation for this Mountaineering has been stated three months back right after the Everest base camp that was done in April this year. 

She further said, "After doing base camp, I realised that I want to complete all seven summits, therefore, I started preparation then and there," adding "What I learnt in all this is that for mountaineering, you have to be mentally strong, so I used to do all the activities like Yoga and Meditation to keep myself mentally." 

Speaking about her future goals, Hasvi said, "I want to climb all seven summits before 2024 and for that, I have made all the plans already," adding "My message to all young generations is not to ask them to choose Mountaineering but to basically tell them to conquer their mountain in their lives."

Tags:
Muriki Pulakita HasviHyderabad girlMount Kilimanjaro
