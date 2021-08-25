हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

13-yr-old Ghaziabad girl falls to death with pet puppy while trying to save him

Jyotsana, a student of class seven and the only child of her parents, was playing on the terrace with her pet puppy when the incident occurred.

13-yr-old Ghaziabad girl falls to death with pet puppy while trying to save him
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl fell to her death along with her puppy from the ninth-floor terrace of a residential building in Kavinagar area in Ghaziabad while trying to save the pet, police said.

Jyotsana, a student of class seven and the only child of her parents, was playing on the terrace with her pet puppy when the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The pet's neck got stuck between the iron grills. Jyotsana tried to save the puppy but lost her balance and fell to the ground with the pet.

A security guard and other residents found the girl lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced her brought dead, they said, adding the pet also died.

DSP Anshu Jain said an autopsy was not conducted following a request from the deceased girl's family.

The girl's father Lalit Mohan Sharma is a manager with a private company. 

