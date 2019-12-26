130 crore Indians are 'Hindu society', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayam Sewak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday (December 25) said that India has traditionally been "Hindutvawadi" and the RSS considers the 130 crore population of the country as "Hindu society" irrespective of their religion and culture.

"When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it...The son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu," Bhagwat said while addressing an event in Hyderabad.

"So for the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society. RSS considers everyone as their own and wants the development of everyone. Sangh wants to take everyone together," he added.

The RSS chief remarked that the traditional thought of India is to move ahead together. Talking about the RSS, Bhagwat said that the Sangh always works for the welfare of the country. Bhagwat quoted Rabindranath Tagore and noted that the country will not change by politics alone, adding that the people of the country will have to bring change.

"There is a famous saying that there is unity in diversity. But our country goes a step ahead. Here we have not just unity in diversity, but also diversity of unity. We are not searching for unity in diversity. We are searching for the unity from which the diversity comes and there are different ways to achieve unity," said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said that British had hoped that Hindus and Muslims would fight among each other to finish each other but it would not happen.

“Amid the struggle, society will come up with a solution to live together. And that solution will definitely be a Hindu ‘upaay’ (solution). These are Rabindranath Tagore’s words,” he noted.