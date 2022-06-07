हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
mumbai covid 19

136% Covid-19 cases increase in Mumbai, administration makes masks mandatory in Bengaluru

Covid-19 Fourth Wave Scare: On Monday, the infection was slightly lower than the previous days, as there may have been relatively few corona tests in the state on Sunday. On Monday, the number of daily coronavirus cases stood at 1,036, of which 676 are residents of Mumbai. 

136% Covid-19 cases increase in Mumbai, administration makes masks mandatory in Bengaluru

An atmosphere of panic has been created in Palghar, Thane and Mumbai over the huge increase in corona infections. In the last few weeks, Mumbai has seen a rise of 350 per cent, 192 per cent and finally 136 per cent corona infections respectively. On Monday, the infection was slightly lower than the previous days, as there may have been relatively few corona tests in the state on Sunday. On Monday, the number of daily coronavirus cases stood at 1,036, of which 676 are residents of Mumbai. 

Out of the total cases in the state, 60-70 per cent of the corona victims are residents of Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the number of corona-related hospitalizations in the state is less and the number of deaths is also less. But the administration has already made mask mandatory for all. Bengaluru is also on alert. It has also been decided to make mask mandatory in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru administration has said that the number of corona tests should be increased immediately. Where 16,000 tests were being conducted daily, the number should be increased to 20,000. 

