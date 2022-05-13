Friday The 13th: A dozen superstitions from around the world

Friday The 13th: In Christianity, the day is considered to be a day of great evil. But why? The story begins with leonardo da vinci's timeless painting the last supper. There are 13 guests sitting side by side at the dining table. The thirteenth guest is believed to be Juda here. He later betrayed Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ was crucified on Friday. Since then, the faith is the number 13 and when it comes together on Friday, evil happens.

There are many superstitions in the world about this Friday the Third. On this day, there is no such good things to do, it is forbidden to do so. No one knows where these superstitions came from.

Find there are dozens of such stories of superstitions around:

1. Don't Trust The Moon

Many people speak their minds when they see the moon. But on this day you can't believe the moon. On this day, if you want something from the moon, it is not fulfilled, but bad luck comes down.

2. Beware Of Umbrella

On this day, you should not open the umbrella inside the house. It is said that on this day, the misfortune of the members of the house comes down on the umbrella that opens or in the house where the umbrella is opened. It is not known how this reform began.

3. Yawn At Your Own Risk

It is polite to cover the face while yawning. But on this day, without covering the face, if you raise a big yes, the ghost catches up.

4. Hair Turns Grey

It is heard that on this day, if you are suddenly scared or surprised, all the hair turns grey in one night. However, scientifically, this is never possible.

5. Table Puzzle

The picture of Jesus Christ's Last Supper shows 13 people sitting at the table to eat at the same time. On Friday, the 13th, it is bad to sit at the table to eat with 13 people at the same time. Either 12 or 14 people should sit down to eat together.

6. Death On Mirror

Seven-year-long bad luck continues when the mirror broke. Many people know this. But cover the mirror in front of the sick or dying person at night on this day. On this day, one can see his own death in the mirror.

7. Fishing is Prohibited

On this day, if a woman is travelling in a ship or boat, that ship or boat sinks. Fishing on this day is also bad.

8. Keep safe distance from Knife

On this day, if you keep the knife-thorn crossed on the dining table then the coming days are filled with sorrow.

9. Cancel The Date

If you are supposed to go on a date with someone new on Friday night and if you believe in superstition, then definitely cancel the date. This day is not good for a new relationship.

10. No Fish Fish

As evil as fishing is, even if the name of the fish is pronounced on this day, it is bad.

11. Sleep Cautiously At Night

You slept on one side of the bed at night, and the next morning you woke up and found himself lying on the other side. How many times has this happened to you? It's so bad to do this on this day. Its the ghost who pushes you to the bed.

12. Eggshells are Risky

On this day, if you burn the eggshells, there is sadness in life

All these are superstitions. None of them has a scientific explanation. But then also not only do they adhere to 'evil', many people follow many restrictions on this day. Especially the people of the Western world.