topStoriesenglish2586420
NewsIndia
CATTLE HERD

14 Cows Killed In Telangana Road Accident

The coming to Hyderabad from Chennai hit the cattle herd when it was crossing the road.

Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

14 Cows Killed In Telangana Road Accident

Fourteen cows were killed when a private bus rammed a cattle herd in Telangana`s Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Addanki-Narketpally highway near Buggabavigudem village.

Six cows were also injured.

The coming to Hyderabad from Chennai hit the cattle herd when it was crossing the road.

The owner of the cattle alleged that the bus driver`s negligence led to the accident and that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed.

The farmer said he moved aside to save himself.

There were no reports of any injuries to bus passengers.

The farmer has suffered a loss of Rs 7 lakhs.

On a complaint by the farmer, police registered a case and took up investigation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?