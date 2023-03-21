14 Cows Killed In Telangana Road Accident

Fourteen cows were killed when a private bus rammed a cattle herd in Telangana`s Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Addanki-Narketpally highway near Buggabavigudem village.

Six cows were also injured.

The coming to Hyderabad from Chennai hit the cattle herd when it was crossing the road.

The owner of the cattle alleged that the bus driver`s negligence led to the accident and that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed.

The farmer said he moved aside to save himself.

There were no reports of any injuries to bus passengers.

The farmer has suffered a loss of Rs 7 lakhs.

On a complaint by the farmer, police registered a case and took up investigation.