14 dead; two injured due to heavy rains in Bihar, red alert in 15 districts

At least 14 people died and two got injured due to heavy rains in Bihar in the last 24 hours. Four people died near capital Patna after a tree fell on auto at Khagaul railway station. Police said that two people got injured in the incident and they have been admitted to the hospital. Sources told Zee Media that six people died in Bhagalpur due to two different incidents of the wall collapse. Four people died at Hanuman Ghat in Barari due to the collapse of a wall, while two got killed in Khanjarpur. A team of State Disaster Response Force has reached the spot and is removing the debris amid reports that some more people are trapped under the rubble.

A 70-year-old woman died in Munger when a tree fell on her while she was working in her field. It may be recalled that a youth died in Patna on Saturday due to electrocution. In Kaimur district, two people of a family got killed after their home collapsed due to heavy rains.

Several districts of Bihar have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday and flood-like situation has been created in several parts of the state, throwing normal life completely out of gear. Red alert has been issued in several districts, including Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Banka, Samastipur, Madhepura, Sahasa, Purnia, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar and Vaishali. The MeT department also issued orange alert in 10 other districts namely East Champaran, P Champaran, Poo Champaran, Shivhar, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Saran, Siwan, Begusarai and Bhojpur.

It is feared that situation may worsen on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi,Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya," the IMD said.

Many trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains, including 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar Express, 13401 Bhagalpur-Danapur Express, 18622 Hatia-Patna Express, 18183 Tata-Danapur Express, 13249 Patna-Bhabhua Express, 15126 Patna-Manduadeeh Express, 15125 Manduadeeh-Patna Express, 11105 Kolkata-Jhansi Express, 13007 Howrah-Sri Ganganagar Toofan Express, 18184 Danapur-Tata Express, 13402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Express, 18621 Patna-Hatia Express and 13250 Bhabhua Road-Patna Express.