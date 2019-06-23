close

Rajasthan

17 killed, 70 injured as 'pandaal' collapses due to storm, rain in Rajasthan

Injured people have been taken to nearby Nahata hospital in Balotra city.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Barmer: At least 17 people died, and around 70 others were injured on Sunday after a 'pandaal' collapsed over them due to an unexpected storm and heavy raining in Jasol village of Barmer district in Rajasthan.

Out of 70 injured, 45 are said to be in critical condition and are receiving treatment at nearby Nahata hospital in Balotra city. They could be shifted to Jaipur for further treatment, as per 

According to reports, most of the fatalities occurred due to the storm and heavy rain. As the tent collapsed, fans hung to the ceiling fell on the wet ground, resulting in deaths of people due to electric shocks.

 

Live TV

Police and administration have reached the incident spot and search and rescue operations are on. All the injured people have been safely evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the incident and said," My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery."

Expressing his condolences, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he is deeply grieved with the unfortunate tragedy. He added that all possible steps are being taken to provide support to the victims and their families.

Officials have been asked to initiate an inquiry into the incident, Gehlot said.

Locals told Zee Media that a religious gathering was organised at the pandaal where the incident occurred.

 

