Noida

14 spas raided, sealed in Noida; foreign nationals arrested

At least 25 women and 10 men were arrested while cash worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered by the cops during the raids.

Representational Image (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested at least 35 people during raids on various spa centres in Noida. According to the police, at least 25 women and 10 men were arrested while cash worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered by the cops during the raids.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that 14 teams of Uttar Pradesh Police were involved in the raids and they search as many spa centres across the district.

He further said that all the spa centres had been sealed following the raids, adding that three of them were being used to run prostitution racket. Case has been registered by the police and further action has been initiated.

Apart from cash worth Rs 1 lakh, the police also recovered used and unused condoms, beer cans and other objectionable materials during the raids. The raids were conducted on Sunday night.

News agency PTI quoted police officials as saying that foreign nationals, including some from Thailand, were also arrested.

Fourteen police teams involving seven circle officers, eight station house officers, 30 sub-inspectors and both male and female constables carried out the action. The owners of the spa centres would be booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, said police.

Noida Spa raid Noida spa raid Noida police
