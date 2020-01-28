14 trains are running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: At least 14 Delhi-bound trains are running late from one to 2.30 hours due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region.

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, the trains running late include Katihar-Delhi Hamsafar Express (15705) and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801) by 2.30 hours, Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express (20801) and Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express (12721) by two hours.

The list of other trains running late due to fog are:

On Monday, 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to fog. These trains included Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express late by 2:30 hours each while Mumbai-Amritsar Express was delayed by 3 hours. Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin MP Sampark Kranti and Varanasi New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath were delayed by 2 hours.

According to the weather department, the temperatures are expected to dip in next two to three days and light rains are predicted on Tuesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 345, falling in the 'very poor' category.

Winds gusting up to 25 kmph are expected on Tuesday, likely to ameliorate pollution levels.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed cold and dry weather with Kufri and Manali recording sub-zero temperatures.