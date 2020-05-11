14-yr-old girl set ablaze by 2 AIADMK functionaries dies in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Chennai: A 14-year-old girl schoolgirl, who was set on fire in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district by two men connected to the ruling AIADMK party, on Monday (May 11) succumbed to severe burn injuries at the Villupuram Government Medical College. According the police, the victims's family and those of attackers were facing disputes for several years.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, two men entered the teenager's house on May 10 and doused her in a flammable liquid before setting her ablaze. The girl was alone at her home at the time of the incident. When the neighbours heard her scream, they rushed to the site and rescued her. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital where she was admitted with severe burn injuries.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar said that based on the statement of the victim, they arrested Kaliyaperumal and Murugan in connection with the case.

Speaking to WION, the police said, "The girl's family and her attackers are from the same community and know each other for a long time. There have been long-standing disputes between their families. About eight years ago, the victim's uncle's hand was chopped off in a dispute." He also confirmed that the two arrested persons are linked to the ruling AIADMK.



In a video clip of the girl’s statement, she is heard saying that she was at her home when the two accused came and tied her hands and legs and set her ablaze. She was also seen making a mention of the rivalry between them and her father.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.