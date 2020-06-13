हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura

14-yr-old physically-challenged girl raped by father in Tripura

A 14-year old physically-challenged girl has been allegedly raped by her father in Tripura, police said on Saturday.

14-yr-old physically-challenged girl raped by father in Tripura
Representational image

Agartala: A 14-year old physically-challenged girl has been allegedly raped by her father in Tripura, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Lalcherra village in North Tripura district on Tuesday when the victim's mother was not at home, officer-in-charge of Kadamtala police station, Krishnadhan Sarkar said.

"The girl narrated the incident to her mother upon her return to their home. The woman lodged an FIR against her husband on Friday, based on which the accused was arrested," Sarkar told PTI over the phone.

A case under POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, he added. 

Tags:
TripurarapePOCSOSexual assaultAgartalacrime
Next
Story

Mumbai to receive rainfall as southwest monsoon advances into most parts of Maharashtra
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M55S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day