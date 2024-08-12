15 Died, 5 Missing Across Rajasthan Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains across Rajasthan have claimed the lives of 15 people in various districts. The fatalities occurred in Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Jodhpur, and Banswara, with several individuals reported missing.

Bharatpur: Seven Youths Drown While Making Social Media Reels

The worst tragedy took place in Bharatpur, where seven youngsters aged between 14 and 22 lost their lives due to drowning. The victims, all from Srinagar village, had gone to a river to bathe and create social media reels when the water level surged unexpectedly. Despite the villagers' efforts to rescue them, the strong current proved fatal. The bodies were later recovered and taken to local hospitals and mortuaries.

Jhunjhunu: Three Youths Drown in Temple Pond

In another incident in Jhunjhunu, three youths from the village of Sanwalod drowned in a pond near Mehrana Mata temple. According to the media reports, they had gone to bathe in the pond after visiting the temple, despite warnings about the pond's dangers. Unfortunately, they could not be saved in time.

Three more people lost their lives in similar drowning incidents in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Banswara, further adding to the death toll from the ongoing severe weather conditions.

Kanota Dam: Five Youths Missing

In Jaipur, five youths went missing after being caught in the water at Kanota Dam. Search operations were initiated on Sunday evening, but the victims had yet to be located.



The heavy rainfall over the past two days caused significant inflows into the Panchana Dam in Bharatpur, leading to the opening of six dam gates. The sudden rise in water levels trapped many locals, including the victims, on a small island. The strong current thwarted rescue attempts, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

Official Confirmation

District Collector Amit Yadav confirmed the identities of the seven youths who drowned in Bharatpur: Pawan Jatav (20), Saurabh Jatav (14), Bhupendra Jatav (18), Shantanu Jatav (18), Lucky Jatav (20), Pawan Singh Jatav (22), and Gaurav Jatav (16).