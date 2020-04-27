15 journalists in Mumbai infected with COVID-19, shifted to isolation center

New Delhi: As many as 15 journalists were found to be coronavirus positive. Of these media persons include cameramen and other staff who were found to be COVID-19 infected during the tests. Most of these scribes have now been shifted to an isolation center, and some of them have been admitted to hospitals as they were in poor health.

In a regional news channel in Mumbai, a large number of employees were infected and the BMC has sealed the office of the news channel by declaring it a containment zone.

Earlier in Mumbai, a large number of journalists were found to be infected with the coronavirus. On April 20, as many as 53 of 167 television journalists in Mumbai who underwent tests for COVID-19 were tested positive.

Most of these scribes were young reporters and camerapersons. They have been spending several hours every day reporting on the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Notably, the civic chief of Aurangabad in Maharashtra today took to Twitter to warn youth against behaving irresponsibly in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak as they could pass on the infection to the elderly in their families.

Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey uploaded statistics which showed that a majority of COVID-19 patients are in the 21-40 age group. Pandey claimed youth were venturing out and "bringing coronavirus to the elderly in families".

"This 21-40 age group is the most infected and it should behave responsibly," he said in one of his tweets.

Giving information on the COVID-19 situation in the city, Pandey said, out of the 51 patients here, only two had international and one had domestic travel history. "Of the 51 COVID-19 patients, 10 came from hotspots. Another 38 got infected after coming in contact with these travelers," he was quoted as saying.