15 kg RDX found inside a bus near Jammu bus stand

Security forces have foiled a major terrorist attack in Jammu on Tuesday by recovering RDX from a bus parked near the bus stand in the city. Sources told Zee Media that 15 kg RDX have been recovered by the security forces from the bus which has arrived in Jammu from Bilawar in Kathua district.

It may be recalled that 40 kg gun powder was recovered from a home in Bilawar's Deval area. Bilawar is a town in Kathua. The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody for questioning. Sources added that the driver has told the security forces that the packet containing RDX was given to them by a lady and a man in Bilawar.

(This is a developing story)