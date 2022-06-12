Minister of Education and Skill Department Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that 15,000 PM Shri Schools will be set up in the country after attending a `Bhoomi Pujan` ceremony for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at IIT campus, Bhubaneswar.

Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was held in the presence of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, local Congress MLA Suresh Rautroy and senior officials of IIT Bhubaneswar. The new KV campus is set to complete in two years at the worth of Rs 25 crore, which will provide qualitative education to IIT teaching and non-teaching faculties` children and local students in the Jatni assembly constituency. The new KV campus will educate students from Classes 1 to 12.

Apart from it, Education Minister Pradhan also inaugurated a temporary KV building today. The temporary campus will facilitate classes 1 to 5 for students during academic sessions 2022-23.Speaking on this occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Atleast 15000 PM Shri School will be set up in the country, while over 500-600 PM Shri School will be set up in Odisha.In line with the NEP2020, Bal Vatika will be started in this KV and will provide quality education.