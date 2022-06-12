हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Shri School

15,000 PM Shri Schools to be set up in the country, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Education and Skill Department Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that 15,000 PM Shri Schools will be set up in the country after attending a `Bhoomi Pujan` ceremony for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at IIT campus, Bhubaneswar.

15,000 PM Shri Schools to be set up in the country, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that 15,000 PM Shri Schools will be set up in the country.

Minister of Education and Skill Department Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that 15,000 PM Shri Schools will be set up in the country after attending a `Bhoomi Pujan` ceremony for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at IIT campus, Bhubaneswar.

Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was held in the presence of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, local Congress MLA Suresh Rautroy and senior officials of IIT Bhubaneswar. The new KV campus is set to complete in two years at the worth of Rs 25 crore, which will provide qualitative education to IIT teaching and non-teaching faculties` children and local students in the Jatni assembly constituency. The new KV campus will educate students from Classes 1 to 12.

Apart from it, Education Minister Pradhan also inaugurated a temporary KV building today. The temporary campus will facilitate classes 1 to 5 for students during academic sessions 2022-23.Speaking on this occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Atleast 15000 PM Shri School will be set up in the country, while over 500-600 PM Shri School will be set up in Odisha.In line with the NEP2020, Bal Vatika will be started in this KV and will provide quality education.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Shri SchoolDharmenra PradhanEducation MinisterPM Sri School
Next
Story

Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma in case related to her remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Badhir News: Violence erupted again in Howrah today