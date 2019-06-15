152 cadets pass out of Air Force Academy in Dundigal

The combined graduation parade of 152 cadets took place on Saturday at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad in Telangana. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the reviewing officer for the parade.

Live TV

The cadets were awarded the President’s Commission as they passed through the portals of the Academy parade ground. The Chief of the Air Staff addressed the graduating course wherein he complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards and impeccable turnout.

He congratulated the officers from friendly foreign countries and those from sister services for the successful completion of their training. He appreciated all the proud parents for having supported and encouraged their wards to pursue their dreams of a career in the IAF.

He stressed upon the immense trust and confidence that the service reposed in the newly commissioned officers and their capabilities. He also mentioned the pride he felt in reviewing the Parade and made a special mention of the award winners.