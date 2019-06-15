close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

152 cadets pass out of Air Force Academy in Dundigal

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the reviewing officer for the parade.

152 cadets pass out of Air Force Academy in Dundigal

The combined graduation parade of 152 cadets took place on Saturday at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad in Telangana. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the reviewing officer for the parade.

Live TV

The cadets were awarded the President’s Commission as they passed through the portals of the Academy parade ground. The Chief of the Air Staff addressed the graduating course wherein he complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards and impeccable turnout.

He congratulated the officers from friendly foreign countries and those from sister services for the successful completion of their training. He appreciated all the proud parents for having supported and encouraged their wards to pursue their dreams of a career in the IAF.               

He stressed upon the immense trust and confidence that the service reposed in the newly commissioned officers and their capabilities. He also mentioned the pride he felt in reviewing the Parade and made a special mention of the award winners.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceAir Force Academy
Next
Story

Making India USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 challenging but achievable: PM Narendra Modi at NITI Aayog meeting

Must Watch

PT3M26S

5W1H: Chamki Fever kills 81 kids in Bihar