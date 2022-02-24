16 missing as boat capsizes in Jharkhand's Jamtara, rescue operations on

Jamtara: Total 16 people went missing after a boat capsized due to a storm near Barbendia bridge in Jharkhand on Thursday, said Jamtara District administration.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished for everyone`s safety and said that teams of district administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting the rescue operations.

"Unfortunate information has been received about the boat capsizing near Birgaon in Jamtara district. The team of district administration and NDRF conducting rescue operations. I wish that everyone is safe," Soren tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

As per district administration, there were a total of 18 persons on board, who were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad. Four people have been rescued and sent to hospital, Jamtara district administration said. Rescue operations are underway.

