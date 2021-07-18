16 people arrested in hooch tragedy in Bihar's West Champaran

New Delhi: Around 16 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Bihar's West Champaran district, ANI cited officials as saying. People in Lauria block of West Champaran district died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the past few days while several others have been hospitalised.

"A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the case where at least 12 died due to consumption of poisonous/spurious liquor in Champaran," a release issued by the District Public Relations Office of West Champaran said. Moreover, Station House Officer (SHO) and three others have been suspended in the matter.

At least 16 people have died in West Champaran district in a suspected case of hooch tragedy in the state which went dry six years ago, PTI reported on Saturday. Eight people died on Thursday while an equal number of deaths occurred on the following day. As per a statement issued by the administration of West Champaran district, family members of only four of those dead have confirmed consumption of liquor prior to death.

The Bihar police appealed to people to stay away from liquor. In a press release, the police said, "Everyone must create social awareness and inspire themselves, their families, and other people of the society to not to consume alcohol.”

Sale and consumption of liquor was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

(With agency inputs)

