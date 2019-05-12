16-year-old killed, 3 injured after roof of shop collapses in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after the roof of a shop in Narela collapsed on them on Saturday, police said.

Officials of a hospital informed police at 11.30 am that three injured persons have been admitted.

During enquiry, it was found that four persons were working at the welding shop at Swatantra Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

The roof, made of iron bars and metal sheets, collapsed when the workers were repairing its foundation for the construction of a drain by a contractor of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, he said

Mohammad Mehraj (28), Juber (22) and Munna (16) were admitted to the Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Sharma said.

Munna was declared dead while the rest are being treated, the officer said, adding that another injured Irshad (20) was admitted to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital.

No work was in progress for constructing the drain today, police said, adding a case has been registered.