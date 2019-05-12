close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dead

16-year-old killed, 3 injured after roof of shop collapses in Delhi's Narela

During enquiry, it was found that four persons were working at the welding shop.

16-year-old killed, 3 injured after roof of shop collapses in Delhi&#039;s Narela

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after the roof of a shop in Narela collapsed on them on Saturday, police said. 

Officials of a hospital informed police at 11.30 am that three injured persons have been admitted. 

During enquiry, it was found that four persons were working at the welding shop at Swatantra Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said. 

Live TV

The roof, made of iron bars and metal sheets, collapsed when the workers were repairing its foundation for the construction of a drain by a contractor of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, he said 

Mohammad Mehraj (28), Juber (22) and Munna (16) were admitted to the Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Sharma said. 

Munna was declared dead while the rest are being treated, the officer said, adding that another injured Irshad (20) was admitted to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital. 

No work was in progress for constructing the drain today, police said, adding a case has been registered.

Tags:
Deadroof top collapsesDelhiNarela
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Must Watch

PT25M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Mahagathbandhan scared of Modi?