16-year-old Lucknow boy shoots dead mother for stopping him from playing PUBG

The boy, who shot dead his mother using his father's pistol, tried to mislead the police during the investigation by narrating a fake story, ANI news agency reported.

New Delhi: A 16-year-old Lucknow boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the famous online game PUBG, the ANI news agency reported on Wednesday (June 8, 2022) citing a police official. The juvenile is said to be addicted to playing the game, ANI said.

"The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. During the investigation, it was revealed that the 16-year-old son shot dead his mother. The minor boy shot his mother after she stopped him from playing the PUBG game," Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"A preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father`s pistol. He committed the crime on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday," he added.

The ADCP further informed that the boy tried to mislead the police during the investigation by "narrating a fake story about some electrician".

"We have taken the boy under custody and further probe is underway," the police official said.

