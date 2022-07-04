NewsIndia
RRC RAILWAY RECRUITMENT 2022

1600 jobs for 10th class pass, BIG recruitment announcement in Indian railways

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: RRC North Central Railway is hiring over 1600 Apprentices. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details here.

  • Candidates can apply for the positions till August 1, 2022
  • This recruitment drive will fill up to over 1600 posts
  • Candidates must be between the age of 15 and 24 to be considered for this recruitment drive

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: The North Central Railway (NCR) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is accepting applications for several apprentice positions. Interested candidates can visit the official website, rrcpryj.org, to apply for these positions. Candidates can apply for these positions until 11:59 p.m. on August 1, 2022. The RRC North Central Railway is hiring for a variety of trades through this recruitment drive, including Fitter, Plumber, Welder, Armature Winder, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Information and Communication Technology System maintenance, Crane operator, Stenographer (Hindi and English), Multimedia and Web Page Designer, Health Sanitary Inspector, and many more.

RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 02 July 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 01 August 2022

RRC Railway Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Prayagraj- 703
  • Jhansi- 660
  • Agra- 296
  • Total- 1659

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website — rrcpryj.org.

Step 2: Scroll down the home page and click on the link for the apprentice application form.

Step 3: You'll be taken to a new window. New candidates must register while existing candidates can log in with the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Enter your personal information and upload any required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your application.

RRC Noth Central Railway 2022, direct link here

RRC Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 24 to be considered for this recruitment drive. 
  • Interested candidates must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board and ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by the Government of India. 
  • Candidates must also have an ITI certificate/National Trade Certificate affiliated with NCVT / SCVT for their trade.

Note- Applicants awaiting SSC/Matriculation/10th and ITI results as of the Date of Notification, June 28, are not eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

RRC Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here

RRC North Central Railway Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

Candidates must pay a Rs 100 non-refundable application fee. However, all applicants who are SC/ST/PWD/Women are exempt from paying the application fee.

