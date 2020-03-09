167 cadets, including Gauri Prasad Mahadik, pass out of Officers Training Academy at Chennai

The passing out parade for 136 gentleman cadets and 31 lady cadets was held at Chennai's Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Saturday (March 7).

After the parade, which was reviewed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, the cadets were commissioned in the various wings of the Indian Army. It is to be noted that five gentlemen cadets from Bhutan, two from Fiji, one from Papua New Guinea and three lady cadets from Bhutan also participated in the passing out parade.

After the parade, Admiral Singh also presented the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal to Harpreet Singh, silver to Vaibhav Mahajan and Bronze to Varun Pratap Singh.

In his address to the new cadets, Admiral Singh said that they must adhere to core values of Indian Army and strive for excellence in all the endeavours to successfully meet the security challenges.

Gauri Mahadik, widow of Major Prasad Mahadik, also joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant after the passing out ceremony at Chennai's OTA. Gauri, 30, underwent the training course at the OTA since April 2019 and will be posted in the non-technical category for war widows.

Gauri said she feels the presence of her martyred husband surrounding her and expressed her desire to "do what he wanted to do for the nation". She cannot join the combat forces now but would like to do if she is given the opportunity. "He was in infantry, right now I can't join combat forces but if tomorrow given a chance I would definitely like to join the combat forces," she said.

Her husband, Major Prasad Mahadik was killed at his shelter at the Indo-China border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh in December 2017.