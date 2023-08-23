trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652578
17 Workers Killed, Many Trapped After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses In Mizoram

Many other workers are feared trapped at the accident site, as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning.

Aizawl: At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, officials said. According to railway and police officials 17 bodies have been recovered so far. Many other workers are feared trapped at the accident site, as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang. The accident site is about 21 km from Aizawl.

Further details are awaited.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga deeply saddened over the mishap. He tweeted : “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.

Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

