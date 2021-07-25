हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
crime

17-year-old boy beaten to death, genitals cut off by lover’s family in Bihar

The boy, Saurabh Kumar, was in town for his sister’s marriage when the girl’s brother, Sushant Pandey who was later identified as the prime accused by the police, invited him to his house.

Representational Image

Muzzafarpur: A 17-year-old boy in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur was beaten to death and his genitals were cut off by the family of the girl he was allegedly having an affair with.

The families of the two did not approve of their relationship, after which the boy’s father sent him to the city to study.

The boy, Saurabh Kumar, was in town for his sister’s marriage when the girl’s brother, Sushant Pandey who was later identified as the prime accused by the police, invited him to his house.

Kumar’s father alleged that Pandey along with others beat up his son and then threatened him as well.

“The girl and the boy have been talking to each other. When the families don`t agree to the match, we sent our boy to another city for work. He was in town for his sister`s marriage when the incident happened. Sushant Pandey called Saurabh to his house and along with others beat him. Later, he called me and put a pistol on my ear to make me sign a statement saying Saurabh was handed over to us alive," the deceased’s father was quoted as saying by ANI.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday, a day after the incident, at Kanti Police Station.

“Prima facie shows that the man was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off. Post mortem is being done and further details about the injuries will be revealed after the report comes,” said Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzzafarpur (City).

SP added that a probe is underway in the matter. Later, in a statement, Kanti Police Station has informed that the prime accused Sushant, along with three others have been arrested in connection with the matter.

