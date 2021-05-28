170 illegal structures demolished around Srinagar’s Dal Lake, CCTV cameras installed to prevent encroachment

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is known as the crown of India and Dal Lake is said to be its jewel. But in the past few years, the lake has been shrinking because of encroachments. The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has been trying its best to save the lake.

In the last 3 months, LAWDA has demolished 170 illegal structures around the lake. People have been taking advantage of the lockdown and many such encroachments are being reported. To stop these illegal encroachments, LAWDA has started installing CCTV cameras all around the Lake.

''We have started the process of placing CCTV cameras around Dal Lake. Five cameras have been placed while 15 more are being placed at different locations. We will try to cover the whole lake in a phased manner. The cameras will be of high quality so that number plate recognition is there too. And if people are seen carrying the construction material, we would get to know through the footage,” said Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, VC, LAWDA.

The authorities said that some people are taking advantage of lockdown and constructing these illegal structures. Thousands of FIR's have also been registered against people for these encroachments. Many vehicles carrying construction material were also seized.

''In 2020, LAWDA had done more than 463 demolitions around the lake. And in the last 5 years, we have registered 1000 FIRs against people who encroached on the lake and 124 vehicles were seized too,'' said Dr Bhat.

Pollution is one more problem that the LAWDA is facing. Time and again they have been requesting people to be responsible and not throw plastic waste into the lake.

''There is a lot of sewage waste that comes out of the lake. Around 1 to 1.5 quintals of plastic are taken out on a daily basis from the people who live on the lake. We are every day taking out plastic waste which people throw while enjoying the beauty of the lake. However, throwing waste into the lake has reduced to a lot of extent,” said Dr Bhat.

LAWDA has also established control rooms to monitor and supervise the deweeding of the lake too.

