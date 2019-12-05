18 Indians kidnapped in Nigeria: Indian mission in touch with Nigerian govt, say sources

NEW DELHI: The government sources on Thursday said that the Indian mission in Nigeria is in touch with the authorities there in connection with the kidnapping of at least 18 Indians onboard a Hong Kong-flagged vessel by pirates near the Nigerian coast.

''Our mission in Nigeria has taken up the matter related to the kidnapping of the Indian crew members of the ship MT Nave Constellation off Bonny, Nigeria with Nigerian Government and the security agencies,'' the sources said.

ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, had reported the kidnapping of 18 Indians by pirates near the Nigerian coast on Wednesday.

Sources further said that following the reports of kidnapping, the Indian mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation’s authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue the abducted Indians.

ARX Maritime said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Monday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped out of which 18 were Indians.

The Hong Kong-flagged ‘VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION’ was attacked by pirates during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria, it posted on its website.

ARX Maritime provides commercial risk management for vessels trading in high-risk areas.