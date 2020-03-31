1830 people, including 281 foreigners, evacuated from Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin

Amid the rising controversy over congregation of around 2,000 people at Islamic outfit Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the Centre confirmed on Tuesday (March 30) that a total of 1,830 people, including 281 foreigners were present at the building defying the lockdown.

People from different states of India were gathered at Markaz building, including 501 from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra and 109 from 107 from Madhya Pradesh.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, a total of twenty-four people evacuated from Markaz building have positive for coronavirus so far and it is feared that more cases may be confirmed in the furure, More than 300 persons were moved to hospitals from Markaz building on Monday with symptoms of the highly contagious virus. On Tuesday, the Markaz building was sealed and around 700 people, who were taken out from the building are quarantined in different parts of the city.

In a related development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to backlist nearly 800 Indonesian preachers linked to Tablighi Jamaat for violating visa norms during lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. These Indonesian preachers came to India on a tourist visa and participated in a three-day religious conference organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin on March 13-15.

They had participated in a three-day religious conference which was also attended by many people from across the country who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, around 8,000 people from across the country attended a gathering earlier this month at the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of south Delhi.