NewsIndia
COVID-19

18,930 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours

With 18,930 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,35,66,739 and that of the active cases to 1,19,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
  • With 18,930 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,35,66,739.
  • The tally of the active cases to 1,19,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
  • An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Trending Photos

18,930 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours

With 18,930 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,35,66,739 and that of the active cases to 1,19,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. India recorded 35 deaths due to coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,305, the data updated at 8 am stated. Active cases comprise 0.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 percent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 percent, according to the health ministry. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,29,21,977, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. According to the ministry, 198.33 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

 

Live TV

COVID-19corona casescorona deathsHealth Ministrycorona vaccination

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress