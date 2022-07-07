18,930 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours

With 18,930 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,35,66,739 and that of the active cases to 1,19,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. India recorded 35 deaths due to coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,305, the data updated at 8 am stated. Active cases comprise 0.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 percent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,29,21,977, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. According to the ministry, 198.33 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

