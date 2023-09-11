trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660998
19 People Killed In UP Due To Rain-Related Incidents In Past 24 Hours

Since Sunday, continuous rains have disrupted normal living in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the state's central region.

 

Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: PTI
Lucknow: Nineteen people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the state relief commissioner’s office said Monday evening. Four of the deaths were due to lightning and two due to drowning, it said. 

Four deaths were reported from Hardoi, three from Barabanki, two each from Pratapgarh and Kannauj, and one each from Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur and Muzaffarnagar districts, it said. Incessant rains have hit normal life in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the central part of the state, since Sunday.


