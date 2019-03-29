हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
1984 anti Sikh riots

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court grants 2 more months to SIT to complete its probe

The court extended the time after the SIT informed, that it wanted two more months to complete the investigation.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court grants 2 more months to SIT to complete its probe
Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, granted two more months to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete its probe into 186 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer extended the time after the SIT informed it, that more than 50 per cent of the work has been done and it wanted two more months to complete the investigation.

The apex court also issued notice to parties on a plea by petitioner S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, seeking inquiry into role of 62 policemen named in the riots.

The apex court had on January 11 last year, constituted the SIT headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra and comprising retired IPS officer Rajdeep Singh and serving IPS officer Abhishek Dular to supervise further probe into the 186 riots cases, in which closure reports had been filed earlier.

However, the SIT presently has only two members as Singh had declined to be a part of the team on "personal grounds."

Large-scale riots had broken out in the national capital, in the aftermath of the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh security guards on the morning of October 31, 1984. The violence had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.

Tags:
1984 anti Sikh riotsDelhiSupreme CourtSpecial Investigating TeamIndira Gandhi
Next
Story

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT7M7S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day