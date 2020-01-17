1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Jalees Ansari, out on 21-day parole, goes missing

MUMBAI: Jalees Ansari, a doctor by profession and convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case who was out on parole, has gone missing from his home in Mumbai. According to reports, Jalees Ansari, who is also known as “Dr Bomb” for his alleged expertise in bomb-making, was staying at his Mumbai residence after being released on 21-day parole.

However, he mysteriously disappeared on Thursday morning following which his family members lodged a ''missing'' complaint at the Agripada Police Station. In their complaint, one of Ansari's four sons Zaid told the police that his father was missing since Thursday morning.

The Mumbai Police then launched a manhunt to trace Jalees Ansari, who is wanted in over 50 bomb blast cases all over the country. The Mumbai Police have also deputed several teams to locate him.

Ansari has been serving a life term and was recently released from the Ajmer Central Prison in Rajasthan.

During the parole period, Ansari was directed to visit the Agripada Police Station to mark his attendance every day. Over 250 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12, 1993.