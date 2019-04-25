close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
1993 Mumbai blasts

1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abdul Gani Turk dies in Nagpur

Abdul Gani Turk was lodged at the Nagpur Central jail.

1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abdul Gani Turk dies in Nagpur
File photo

NAGPUR: Abdul Gani Turk, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast, died at the GMC Hospital in Nagpur on Thursday. Turk was lodged at the Nagpur Central jail.

He had been sentenced to death in 2017 for his role in planting a bomb at the Century Bazar, one of the places where the deadly blasts took place.

The serial blasts had also occurred at Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, Lucky petrol pump near Sena Bhavan, Fishermen's colony at Mahim Causeway, Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza Theatre, Centaur Hotel in Juhu, Centaur Hotel near the airport and Sahar Airport.

Tags:
1993 Mumbai blastsMumbai BlastsAbdul Gani TurkNagpur
Next
Story

Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT2M2S

PM Modi roadshow in Varanasi today; to file nomination tomorrow