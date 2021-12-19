2.5 lakh students shifted from private to govt schools in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In Delhi, at least 2.5 lakh students dumped private schools to take admission in the government schools because of the improvement made by us in the public education system, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (December 19) while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan.

"Within six years, we have improved the condition of govt schools and 2.5 lakh students have joined government schools leaving the private ones. 99.7 per cent results have come with the help of the same teachers.

The leader further lashed out at other political parties for "not being able to improve" the condition of government schools in the national capital and said that these parties have "deliberately kept India poor.

"I am very new to politics and it's just 7-8 years that I have taken over the responsibility as the CM of Delhi. My party improved the condition of government schools in Delhi.”

But according to my observation, other political parties have deliberately kept India poor, they have failed to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi",

Adding on to the health-related facilities in the public schools, Kejriwal said, "even the govt hospitals and dispensaries were in bad condition which is now giving competition to the private ones".

The CM has also assured the residents of Delhi that all treatments including the expensive ones will be free of cost in Delhi government hospitals.

(With agency inputs)

