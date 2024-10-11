2 Agniveers Killed After Shells Explode During Field Firing Exercise, Army Orders Probe

Agniveers Death: At least two Agniveers lost their lives during a field firing exercise in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The official further stated that the army has initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The deceased Agniveers were identified as Gunner Gohil Vishvarajsinh (20) and Gunner Saikat (21) from the Artillery Centre Hyderabad. According to the official, they died during a field firing exercise at the Deolali Field Firing Ranges in Nashik district.

A team of Agniveers was firing a field gun when one of the shells exploded, the official said. He further stated that the duo sustained injuries and were taken to the military hospital at Deolali, where they were pronounced dead.

Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he said.

In a post on X, the Army said, “Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the army salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Agniveers (Gunner) Gohil Vishvarajsinh and Agniveer (Gunner) Saikat, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undergoing training at the firing ranges”.

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry to find out the exact reason behind the accident, it said. The army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, it further stated.