Pulwama

2 Al-Badr terrorists arrested near Ladhoo Crossing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; Rs 6 lakh, incriminating materials seized

A joint team of Awantipora police and security forces, acting on specific information, arrested two terrorist associates at Ladhoo Crossing in Pulwama when the duo was travelling on a two-wheeler from Shopian to Khrew.

SRINAGAR: In a continuing crackdown on terrorist associates in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Tuesday arrested two terrorist associates with Rs 6 lakh terror fund. 

A joint team of Awantipora police and security forces, acting on specific information, arrested two terrorist associates at Ladhoo Crossing in Pulwama when the duo was travelling on a two-wheeler from Shopian to Khrew.

An IANS report claimed that arrested terrorist associates were linked to Al-Badr terror outfit and were identified as, Rayees-ul-Hassan and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir. While Hassan is a resident of Gadikhal Awantipora, Mir hails from Dadsara Awantipora.

The forces recovered incriminating material of proscribed outfit Al-Bader from their possession, including Rs 6 lakh Indian currency, meant for terror funding of Al-Bader outfit. 

The two-wheeler, on which the terrorists were travelling, carried registration number JK01AC- 4035, and was seized by the forces. 

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of unlawful activities. 

