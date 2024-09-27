2 Arrested For Assaulting Bihar Youth Who Came To Bengal For Exam, Video Sparks Row

At least two people were arrested for allegedly threatening and harassing two young men who came to West Bengal's Siliguri from Bihar to appear in an exam. The accused were arrested by the Bagdogra police under Siliguri Police Commemorate on Thursday.

They have been identified as Rajat Bhattacharya and Giridhari Roy; residents of West Bengal's Siliguri are known to be linked to Bangla Pokkho, a pro-Bengali advocacy organisation.

The incident came to light after a video of the youth went viral on social media. In the video, the youth can be seen sleeping in a room when a group of miscreants entered and asked them whether they could understand Bengali, as reported by news agency ANI. When one student replied that they couldn't, the miscreants started asking questions to them aggressively, claiming they shouldn't be taking exams in other states.

One of the students tried to explain that they had been assigned to the Siliguri exam center but was repeatedly asked to show his documents. The group claimed to be from the IB and harassed the youth.

DCP of Siliguri Police, Biswachand Thakur, announced that two accused were arrested by Bagdogra police on Thursday evening after a complaint.

"On the basis of a complaint, two persons were arrested by Bagdogra police on Thursday evening on the charge of threatening and harassing two youths, claiming to IB, police officers. Further investigation is underway," Biswachand Thakur said.

Attack On Students Draws Flak From BJP

Meanwhile, the attack on the students has drawn widespread criticism from the BJP, which has expressed concern about the law and order situation in the Mamata Banerjee ruled state.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government and asked, Has Mamata government taken the contract of only saving rapists?

"Red carpet for Rohingya Muslims in Bengal and Bihar kid beaten up for taking exam? Are these children not part of India? Has Mamata government taken the contract of only saving rapists?"

In a post on X, Union Minister Chirag Paswan questioned the silence of the opposition over the incident, and said, "The news of brutal assault on Bihari students in West Bengal is very unfortunate and condemnable. The Chief Minister of that state has once again insulted the Biharis, which cannot be tolerated at all. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee ji, is it a crime to take an exam in West Bengal? Will the opposition party leaders still remain silent?"

The LJP supremo asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to get the case investigated and demanded "legal action" against the culprits.

"I want to ask the Leader of Opposition of Bihar, on what basis will you support the Trinamool Congress now. I request the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji to get the matter thoroughly investigated and take legal action against the culprits," Paswan wrote on X.

(With ANI Inputs)