2 arrested in Gujarat's Morbi for using drone to supply tobacco breaking coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Morbi: Even as the whole world is battling the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and imposing nationwide lockdowns to stop spread of the deadly pathogen, people addicted to intoxicants are finding it especially difficlut to cope in these times. On Sunday (April 122, 2020), two persons from Gujarat's Morbi were arrested for buying and selling tobacco using a drone.

The Morbi Police took both the buyer and the seller into custody after the persons uploaded videos of them executing the deal using a drone. The video which was uploaded on social media platform Tik Tok, shows a small package dangling from a drone while the operator guides the machine to the alleged buyer.

The video went viral, and after the police came to know about the exchange they arrested both of them and has seized the drone.

To fight the spread of coronavirus preventive measures like isolation, social distancing and nation wide lockdowns are bieng suggested globally. India has been under lockdown since midnight of March 25 upto midnight of April 14.

A total of 8,356 COVID-19 cases have been reported while the death toll jumps to 273, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a press conference on Sunday.