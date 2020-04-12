हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

2 arrested in Gujarat's Morbi for using drone to supply tobacco breaking coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Even as the whole world is battling the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and imposing nationwide lockdowns to stop spread of the deadly pathogen, people addicted to intoxicants are finding it especially difficlut to cope in these times. On Sunday (April 122, 2020), two persons from Gujarat's Morbi were arrested for buying and selling tobacco using a drone.

2 arrested in Gujarat&#039;s Morbi for using drone to supply tobacco breaking coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Morbi: Even as the whole world is battling the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and imposing nationwide lockdowns to stop spread of the deadly pathogen, people addicted to intoxicants are finding it especially difficlut to cope in these times. On Sunday (April 122, 2020), two persons from Gujarat's Morbi were arrested for buying and selling tobacco using a drone.

The Morbi Police took both the buyer and the seller into custody after the persons uploaded videos of them executing the deal using a drone. The video which was uploaded on social media platform Tik Tok, shows a small package dangling from a drone while the operator guides the machine to the alleged buyer. 

The video went viral, and after the police came to know about the exchange they arrested both of them and has seized the drone. 

To fight the spread of coronavirus preventive measures like isolation, social distancing and nation wide lockdowns are bieng suggested globally. India has been under lockdown since midnight of March 25 upto midnight of April 14.

A total of 8,356 COVID-19 cases have been reported while the death toll jumps to 273, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a press conference on Sunday.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19tobacco deal in covid-19gujarat tobacco
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh govt to distribute 16 cr masks amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare
Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Woman working in Uruguay embassy disobeys lockdown orders in India