2 Babbar Khalsa International terrorists arrested in Delhi, arms and ammunition recovered

In a major success for the security forces, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (September 7) arrested two terrorists of banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) after an ecnounter in North West Delhi. According to police, large amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

The two terrorists identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh were wanted in several cases. Delhi Police Special Cell has recovered six pistols and 40 cartridges recovered from their possession.

BKI is a terrorist organisation that operates in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and in some parts of India. in 2019, four members of the BKI were chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In the chargesheet, the NIA had mentioned that the four terrorists were planning and conspiring to carry out terror acts in Punjab.

BKI was founded in 1978 after clashes with the Nirankari sect of Sikhs. The group remained active throughout the 1980s in the Punjab insurgency, though its influence declined in the 1990s after police took action against the group.