हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Citizenship Amendment Act

2 Bangladeshis among 5 arrested for violence in Delhi's Seemapuri during anti-CAA protests

Delhi Police officials said that besides the two Bangladeshi nationals, two others arrested accused belong to Uttar Pradesh and one to Seemapuri.

2 Bangladeshis among 5 arrested for violence in Delhi&#039;s Seemapuri during anti-CAA protests

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday (January 6) arrested five men, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for their alleged involvement in causing violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi.

Delhi Police officials said that besides the two Bangladeshi nationals, two others arrested accused belong to Uttar Pradesh and one to Seemapuri.

The accused have been identified as Ghaziabad resident Mohammad Shoiab (19), Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir (24) and Seemapuri resident Yusuf (40). The two Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan.

Delhi Police have also detained two juveniles in connection with this case and the two have been sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Earlier, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Delhi Police had said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were involved in the violence that erupted in East Delhi's Seemapuri and Seelampur areas few days ago.

At 15 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified by SIT who were involved in causing damage to public properties during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri.

Tags:
Citizenship Amendment ActSeemapuriSeemapuri violenceBangladeshi nationals
Next
Story

Banking operations to be affected as trade unions call for strike on January 8

Must Watch

PT17M6S

BJP government will come to Delhi this time: Amit Shah from Delhi