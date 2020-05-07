2 BSF personnel die of coronavirus COVID-19 in Delhi

New Delhi: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have succumbed to the coronavirus COVID-19 infection in the capital on Thursday (May 7). These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection and the second among paramilitary forces. Last month, a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease.

According to the BSF's statement, "Prahari pariwar is grief-stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of COVID19 while visiting super-specialty clinics for his treatment. Other Borderman died on Monday 4th May in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on 3rd May. From normal ward he was shifted to ICU on 4th May. After his death, prior to postmortem, COVID-19 test was done and result came positive by late night of 6th May Wednesday."

The statement said that all instructions and protocols issued by MoHFW are strictly followed, adding "BSF establishments have established well-equipped quarantine/isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion."

Notably, 54 BSF men and eight family members in Tripura have tested coronavirus positive in the last five days. Authorities are yet to identify the source of infection as they are working to ensure no further spread of the virus among the troopers.

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stands at 193 now. Two jawans have recovered from the COVID-19.