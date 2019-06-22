2 Chinese nationals arrested at Delhi IGI airport for allegedly using fake ticket to see off friend

New Delhi: Two Chinese nationals were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for allegedly using fake tickets to enter Terminal 3 in order to see off their female friend on Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) duty personnel noticed two passengers roaming around suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal 3 of the airport.

On enquiry, the accused - Zhang Peng and Zuo Wei, revealed that they got access to the terminal by showing an edited itinerary of China Southern airline, whose flight was scheduled to take off at 11:30 pm. They informed that they were there to see off their female friend who was also travelling by the same flight bound to Guangzhou in China, police said.

Both the accused possessed Chinese passports and were later handed over to the Delhi police to initiate an inquiry. An FIR has been registered against the men and the investigation is underway.

Earlier in November 2017, a Chinese man was arrested from the IGI airport for entering Terminal 3 on a cancelled ticket to see off his friend who was travelling to Guangzhou.