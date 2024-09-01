Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786099https://zeenews.india.com/india/2-civilians-killed-by-is-bomb-in-iraq-police-2786099.html
NewsWorld
IRAN

2 Civilians Killed By IS Bomb In Iraq: Police

The explosion occurred near a civilian car travelling on a desert road connecting the city of Baiji with the city of Haditha.

|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 07:58 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2 Civilians Killed By IS Bomb In Iraq: Police

Two civilians have been killed and a third was injured when a bomb left by the Islamic State (IS) group exploded in Salahuddin province, north of Baghdad, according to a provincial police officer.

The explosion occurred on Saturday near a civilian car travelling on a desert road connecting the city of Baiji in Salahuddin province with the city of Haditha in Anbar province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast destroyed the car, killing two of its occupants and injuring a third, according to Mohammed al-Bazi from the Salahuddin police command media office.

Despite improvements in security since IS's defeat in 2017, remnants of the group continue to conduct guerrilla attacks in Iraq, infiltrating urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, and targeting both security forces and civilians.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh