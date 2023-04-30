topStoriesenglish2601154
2 Construction Workers Die Of Asphyxiation While Digging Well

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at Bangalipara in Baksa district while workers were digging a well in the garden area of a local resident`s house. 

Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 09:44 PM IST|Source: IANS

Two construction workers on Sunday died of asphyxiation while digging a well in Assam`s Baksa district, the police said. 

The deceased have been identified as Ramjan Ali and Siraj Ali. A senior police officer said that the incident took place at Bangalipara in Baksa district while workers were digging a well in the garden area of a local resident`s house. As per the police, the two felt uneasy when they entered the well and got trapped there. The well is around 20 feet deep.

Lack of oxygen in the well is believed to be the cause of their death. When other villagers came to know that the workers fell unconscious in the well while working, they rescued them. Even as they were soon rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been handed over to their family members after an autopsy.

