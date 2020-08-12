2 dead, 110 arrested after violent clashes erupt in Bengaluru over derogatory social media post

At least two people died and 110 were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 11) over an alleged derogatory social media post by a Congress leader's relative.

It is learnt that two people died in police firing after angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and violent clashes broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru.

"Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police injured in clashes that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post, in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station areas," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told ANI.

He added that restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in the city and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits to keep the situation under control. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pant said that accused Naveen has been arrested for sharing derogatory post on Facebook.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the incidents of violent clashes and has urged the people to maintain law and order.



According to sources, the angry mobs also pelted stones on cops guarding the MLA's residence. The MLA was reportedly not at his residence when the mobs came out to vent their anger against the derogatory posts shared by his relative.