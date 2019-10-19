close

Explosion

2 dead, 3 injured in explosion while making fireworks in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

The deceased were identified as Sameer (18) and Rukhsaar (26). They succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Guna: Two people were killed while three others were seriously injured on Friday in an explosion at a house while they were allegedly making firecrackers in the Cantonment area here.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (18) and Rukhsaar (26).

They succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

Live TV

The blast was so tremendous that the shed of the house had also blown up.

More details awaited. 

