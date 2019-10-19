2 dead, 3 injured in explosion while making fireworks in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

Guna: Two people were killed while three others were seriously injured on Friday in an explosion at a house while they were allegedly making firecrackers in the Cantonment area here.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (18) and Rukhsaar (26).

Guna: 2 people dead, 3 seriously injured in explosion during making of crackers at a house in Cantt. police station limits, today. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TnLGhDbo6n — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

They succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

The blast was so tremendous that the shed of the house had also blown up.

More details awaited.