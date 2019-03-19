2 dead, 40 trapped as under-construction building collapses in Karnataka's Dharwad

An under-construction building collapsed at Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad in Karnataka on Tuesday, killing two people, injuring five and leaving at least 40 trapped, police said.

Talking to ANI, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner said that two people died and 28 people were rescued from the debris of the collapses under-construction building. The injured were admitted at Civil Hospital. NDRF and SDRF team has reached the site of building collapse. Oxygen and water were given to seven people who were found trapped under the debris. Rescue operation will continue at night.

"2 people dead, 28 people rescued & receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. NDRF and SDRF team has reached the site of building collapse. Oxygen & water given to 7 people buried in debris. Rescue operation to continue at night," Dharwad Deputy Commissioner told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner #Dharwad on building collapse: 2 people dead, 28 people rescued & receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. NDRF and SDRF team has reached the site of building collapse. Oxygen & water given to 7 people buried in debris. Rescue operation to continue at night. pic.twitter.com/VYgA67mWi9 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

The search and rescue operation was launched quickly after the collapse of the four-storey under construction building. The cause of the building collapse is still not known. One of the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Salim. At least 20 people have been admitted in civil hospital, while three are referred to KIMS in Hubli.

Local media reported that District Collector Deepa Cholan, police and fire tenders rushed to the site of the accident after hearing the news of collapse. Local authorities have sought rescue teams and vehicles from nearby stations to speed up the rescue operation.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has expressed shock over the incident and said that he has ordered the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka CM tweets "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad" pic.twitter.com/6OL2ixIcXV — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

The owners of the under-construction building are identified as Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre and Ravi Sobrad. ANI reported that one of the owners Gangadhar Shintre is father-in-law of Congress leader Vinay Kulkani.