2 dead in stampede at musical event in West Bengal's Kalimpong, several critical

KALIMPONG: At least two people were killed and four are said to be in critical condition after a stampede broke out during a musical event at Mela Ground in Kalimpong in West Bengal on Sunday (January 3) evening.

Nepalese singer-rapper Ashish Rana aka Lahure performed at the musical night where the stampede broke out.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Chettri and Banita Gurung, aged 40 and 46 respectively. According to reports, all the injured were immediately rushed to a district hospital where 2 persons succumbed to their injuries.

Among those who are critical are between the age group of 14 and 30. The injured are being treated at District Hospital in Kalimpong.

The police have registered a complaint against the organisers of the event.

The administration is in touch with the families of the deceased and injured persons and is offering all possible assistance.