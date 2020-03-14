2 deaths, 83 confirmed Coronavirus cases reported in India; schools, colleges remain shut

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has uploaded data showing the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases on its official website. A total of 83 persons have been tested positive across India so far. The data took into account cases compiled till 9 a.m. on March 14.

According to the ministry, there are at least 66 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka.

Delhi

The national capital of India has seven cases, all are Indians, of which one person has been discharged. On March 13, a 68-year-old Coronavirus positive woman died due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has suspended all academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the campus.

All school, cinema halls, universities, all sports gatherings including the IPL, seminars and conferences have been suspended by the Delhi govt in the state for next few days to prevent the spread of the lethal virus. Meanwhile, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia have too suspended their classes.

Haryana

In Haryana, there are 14 confirmed cases and all the patients are foreign nationals. On March 13, Health Minister Anil Vij ordered a ban on public rallies, big religious gatherings and sporting events that attract crowds to contain the spread of the infection. Jindal University in Sonepat in Haryana announced that the university would be open but there would be no classes till March 29.

Kerala

Kerala has reported most cases at 19, including 3 who have recovered. On March 14, Kerala government ordered the poultry culling in Parappanangadi in the backdrop of bird flu.

Karnataka

There are six cases in Karnataka, including first death reported in India due to COVID-19. A 76-year-old man, with travel history from Saudi Arabia, died while being treated of the deadly virus in Karnataka's Kalbauragi on March 10 night.

Amid coronavirus threat, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has ordered shutting down for a week of all places/activities where people gather in large number including swimming pools, shopping malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls etc. Earlier, schools in the state had announced early summer vacation for their students this academic year as a precautionary measure.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has most confirmed cases, at least 14.

On March 14, at least three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital on Friday, returned back a day later. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools, etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Bombay High Court on March 6 asked lawyers and litigants in Maharashtra to come to courts only if it is necessary.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on March 13 announced that pre kindergarten, LKG and UKG classes in public and private institutions would remain shut upto March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare. In Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiri districts, there will be no classes for students upto class V till March 31

Tamil Nadu had reported its first coronavirus case on March 7 when a 45-year-old engineer from Kancheepuram had tested positive after returning from Oman.

However, he tested negative and is expected to be discharged in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh

At least 11 cases have been reported in the state of which, 10 patients are Indians and 1 is a foreigner. Out of these, seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one from Noida and Lucknow. A total of 1268 isolation beds are available in private and government hospitals across the state. At least 4,100 doctors have been trained to deal with the disease while 24 medical colleges have been readied with advanced care facility.

At least five laboratories have been set up in the state with the help of Central government for the testing of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered all schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes to remain closed till March 22. The CM said that further decision would be reviewed on March 20 on the basis of which the future course of action would be decided.

Rajasthan

The state has reported three cases, of which one patient is an Indian national and two are foreigners. Out of the three persons, one has been discharged. The Rajasthan government on March 14 ordered educational institutions, coaching centers, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure. Staging of musical programmes and plays will also remain suspended in the state during this period. However, medical and nursing colleges will remain open. CM Ashok Gehlot also called to keep marriages a low key affair with limited participation of guests.

According to health officials, 370 samples were tested in the state out of which three, including two Italians, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory also reported two confirmed case while Union Territory of Ladakh confirmed three cases. In the meantime, the Jammu and Kashmir government on March 13 ordered closure of all malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs in the district till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, amid fears of coronavirus outbreak, Sher-I Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences has cancelled the leave of all its doctors and support staff on March 13. The institute issued the order to provide uninterrupted medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on March 14 shut all educational institutions from March 16 to 31 as part of precautionary measures to check the spread of the Novel Corona Virus infection. Meanwhile, Six people are in isolation in hospital while 1,977 are under home surveillance among the 2,56,682 people screened in West Bengal since the global outbreak of coronavirus. No one has tested positive for the fatal disease in the state so far, according to a health department official.

An Italian couple and a Thai national were released from hospital on Friday after their samples tested negative

At least one confirmed case has been reported each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab.

