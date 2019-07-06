close

Maharashtra

2 drown in Mumbai during high tide, rescue and search operation underway

Two people drowned in the sea near Marine Drive in Mumbai on Saturday during high tide on Saturday afternoon.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Mumbai: Two people drowned in the sea near Marine Drive in Mumbai on Saturday during high tide on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased included an eight-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man. 

The incident happened around 2:11 PM on Saturday, when a tide of 4.74 metres rose at Marine Lines, as heavy rains lashed the city.

Mumbai Police and Mumbai Fire Brigade officials immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, which is still underway. 
 

The divers of the Navy also reached the spot and have joined the rescue operation. As per reports, high tide hampered the rescue process, but efforts are still on.

Earlier on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a warning regarding the tide, asking people not to venture near the sea around 2-3 PM.

The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and the suburbs with the minimum temperature at around 25 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature hovering around 30 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Mumbai has been hit hard with incessant rainfall with both losses of life and property being reported from various areas.

 

